John L. Riley

John Lawrence Riley, 84, of Kennewick, died June 24 in Richland.
He was born in Meadville, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
He was a retired laborer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
June 26, 2018 07:12 PM
