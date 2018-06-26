Death Notices

John L. Riley

June 26, 2018 07:12 PM

John Lawrence Riley, 84, of Kennewick, died June 24 in Richland.

He was born in Meadville, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.

He was a retired laborer at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

