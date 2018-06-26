Death Notices

William A. Meyer Jr.

June 26, 2018 07:11 PM

William Anthony Meyer Jr., 78, of Richland, died June 24 in Richland.

He was born in Chicago and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a retired barber.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  