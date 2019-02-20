Giving prisoners serving life sentences a chance for release is a good idea

I was thrilled to be back on the job on Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. My internship had ended about three months prior at the Herald and it felt great to be on assignment, covering Martin Luther King Day and shooting with publication purpose.

It's six years later and I'm stepping away from the only job I've known in my adult life to take a new position as communications specialist at Vertafore in Bothell. In a nutshell, I'll be writing and shooting photos and videos for the company's internal news service. But while the skill set will be similar, my day to day will be drastically different.