Tri-Cities peace ceremony to remember those who died in Nagasaki and Pearl Harbor

A photo from the U.S. Signal Corps shows the devastation shortly after an. atomic bomb with Hanford plutonium exploded over Nagasaki, Japan on Aug. 9, 1945. AP File

The atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, will be commemorated at the Atomic Cities Peace Memorial at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

It will be the 39th year that World Citizens for Peace, based in Richland, has held the ceremony.

Plutonium that fueled the bomb dropped on Nagasaki during World War II on Aug. 9, 1945, was produced at the Hanford nuclear reservation near the Tri-Cities in Eastern Washington.

The one-hour ceremony will remember both the Americans who died at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as well as the Japanese who died in Nagasaki.

Songs, speeches and prayers will remember the past with hope for the future.

The highlight will be the ringing of a model of the “Bell of Peace,’ a model of the church bell recovered from the ruins in Nagasaki and run every day to console survivors of the atomic bombing. The model bell was a gift from the people of Nagasaki to Richland.

The event will be in the activity room of the Richland Community Center at Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Dr. Masks will be required.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The declassified U.S. military documents show the ashes of seven executed war criminals, including wartime Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, were scattered at sea off Yokohama from a U.S. army plane. (AP Photo, File) AP