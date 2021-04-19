National Park Service wants to hear Tuesday from public about Hanford history

The National Park Service wants to hear from the public as it plans programs and exhibits at the Hanford site portion of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

A virtual public meeting is planned at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, to start making plans. Register at bit.ly/HanfordParkMeeting.

The National Park Service wants to capture a wide array of experiences and perspectives as it tells the stories of land being seized from settlers in Eastern Washington during World War II, the construction of the world’s first production scale reactor and the production of plutonium for the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan.

The Hanford site portion of the national park includes historic B Reactor and the remains of agriculture settlements before the government took over the land for the nuclear reservation undergoing environmental cleanup today.

Separate meetings will be held for the Los Alamos, N.M., and Oak Ridge, Tenn., portions of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

The park marks the history of the people, science, events and controversy associated with the creation of the atomic bomb in the top-secret effort known as the Manhattan Project.