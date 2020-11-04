Hanford
2 killed in morning highway crash near Hanford nuclear reservation
Two people have died in a crash on Highway 24 near the Hanford nuclear reservation just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash was initially reported to involve two or three vehicles, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
Highway 24, often used as a route from the Yakima and Sunnyside areas to the Hanford site, was closed between Highways 240 and 241 Wednesday morning.
WSP was on scene investigating Wednesday morning.
This is a developing report. Check back for more information.
