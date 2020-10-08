Hanford workers have higher rate of COVID than Washington state as a whole

The Hanford nuclear reservation has had 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in its workforce of 11,000, according to Department of Energy Hanford manager Brian Vance.

That’s 1.6% of workers or a rate of 159 cases per 10,000 workers.

The rate for the state Washington is 120 cases per 10,000 people, but both Benton and Franklin counties have higher rates than the state.

The site also is waiting for test results of 73 workers. It has had 596 test negative results reported since the start of the pandemic.

All employees have been returned to work this week, after as few as 10% were allowed on the site starting in late March — to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Tri-Cities community and to help reserve the nation’s short supply of personal protective equipment then for medical workers and first responders.

DOE has gradually returned more workers in a phased return to work plan, but wanted to return all workers to the site as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act was set to expire at the end of September.

Among provisions of the federal legislation was allowing most of the workers at DOE sites such as Hanford to continue to be paid, even if they were not allowed to report to their job sites and had jobs that did not allow them to work from home.

The CARES Act has since been extended until Dec. 11.

With more workers now allowed back to work on site, about 60% of Hanford workers are reporting to work in person and about 40% continue to telework, Vance said at an on-line Hanford Advisory Board meeting Wednesday.