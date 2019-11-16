Taxpayers may have been overcharged for Hanford work for 18 years. Bechtel failed to audit costs

Taxpayers may have been overcharged for work at the Hanford vitrification plant because required audits were not done, according to a new report.

The vitrification plant contractor failed to audit costs of many subcontracts, as required, over about 18 years, according to a report released Friday by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General.

The lack of audits raises questions about whether fair prices were paid — specifically if subcontractors were paid for costs not covered by their contracts, according to the report.

Hanford site contractor Bechtel National paid nearly $2 billion for subcontracts that are considered “flexibly priced” between the start of its Department of Energy contract in late 2000 and mid 2018.

Bechtel was awarded a contract in late 2000 to building and start up the world’s largest radioactive waste treatment plant.

The $17 billion vitrification plant will treat radioactive waste left from the past production of plutonium at Hanford for the nation’s nuclear weapons work.

It has subcontracted some of the work out to other companies, as is routine at the nuclear reservation.

Bechtel is required under its contract to audit subcontractors’ costs if they are flexibly priced.

Flexible prices are those in which the costs to do the work determine all or part of the amount of federal money paid to the subcontractor.

For instance, the hours of labor needed to complete the work or costs of materials could determine the amount paid.

16 percent of audits done

The Office of Inspector General found that more than $1 million had been paid for each of 110 flexibly priced subcontracts since 2000, but only 23 of those had been audited.

Their combined value was just over $1.9 million, accounting for most of the nearly $2 billion paid by Bechtel for flexibly priced contracts.

In addition, those subcontracts were required to be audited yearly for a total of 641 annual audits, but only 102 annual audits, or 16 percent, had been done.

Construction is shown at the vitrification plant at the Hanford nuclear reservation in about 2005. Tri-City Herald File

Many of the audits that were completed were not effective or reliable, the IG report said.

Bechtel told investigators that it used an invoice review process to fulfill the requirements of the audit clause.

But investigators said that was inadequate, with many items on it one-page invoice review only verifying the accuracy of the math in the invoice.

Bechtel also failed to properly classify which subcontracts were flexibly priced and were required to be audited and which had fixed prices, meaning a set amount was agreed upon to pay to the subcontract.

A Defense Contract Audit Agency audit sampled 92 subcontracts and found that Bechtel had not correctly identified 26 of them as flexibly priced.

The Office of Inspector General conducted its investigation from March 2018 to July 2019. Last month DOE told the Office of Inspector General that corrections had been made and audit policies and procedures for Bechtel’s subcontract program have been developed.

Bechtel also told the Herald Friday that the potential issues raised by the inspector general have been resolved.

However, risk to the government remains because the federal government cannot recoup all possibly questioned costs charged by subcontractors, according to the IG report.

There is a six-year statute of limitations.

Issues occurred because of weaknesses in Bechtel’s administration of its subcontract audit program, as well as deficiencies in DOE’s oversight, the report said.

IG makes audit recommendations

DOE formally reminded Bechtel of its requirement to perform subcontract audits and requested audit results in April 2013, according to the IG report.

Piping is installed between the major nuclear facilities at the Waste Treatment Plant, also known as the Hanford vitrification plant, in 2018. Courtesy Bechtel National

A year later DOE made a formal request for copies of all subcontract audit reports, but did not received all of them until March 2014.

Then DOE determined that Bechtel’s subcontract audit program did not meet its standards.

But it took until the end of October 2017 for DOE to withhold incentive pay for the lack of compliance. the report said.

DOE did not include Bechtel’s subcontract audit program as part of the contractor’s performance evaluation until 2018, the report said

Bechtel met the 2018 performance goal for subcontractor audits set by DOE by completing at least 20 subcontract audits that year, but it did not focus its efforts on the audits that were at risk of exceeding the statute of limitations, as required by DOE, the IG report said.

DOE agreed with the Office of Inspector General recommendations, saying it had already addressed them before the report was released.

It had Bechtel develop audit procedures, ensured that Bechtel personnel complied with the procedures and was monitoring Bechtel’s subcontract audit program performance, DOE said.

DOE said it planned to continue to review the performance related to improvements through January before considering the improvements completed.

Bechtel said it had hired additional staff to conduct subcontract audits.

“We continue to work closely with DOE as the changes have been implemented,” it said in a statement.