Workers ready to restart high-risk demolition at Hanford halted after 2017 contamination spread

Demolition on the highest risk part of a radioactively contaminated plant at Hanford could begin in a week, nearly two years after a stop-work order was issued.

It will be the first work on the most contaminated portions of the Plutonium Finishing Plant since particles of plutonium became airborne in December 2017, contaminating workers and the environment.

Some Department of Energy officials have said it is the most hazardous demolition project in the DOE complex nationwide.

The project has not been quiet since 2017.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Workers at the nuclear reservation have spent the last six months on lower risk demolition of the main plant, which was not under the stop work order, completing that part of the project on Wednesday.

They used the same processes that are planned for the higher risk work at the main plant, providing experience for the workers and increasing confidence that the remaining work can be done safely.

“We are confident these proven controls will be effective in keeping Hanford Site personnel and the public safe during the final phase of demolition activities,” said Ty Blackford, president of Hanford contractor CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., in a message to his employees Thursday morning.

Hanford regulators — the Washington state Department of Ecology and the Environmental Protection Agency — issued an order after the contamination spread prohibiting a restart to the higher risk work at the plant until safety protocols were improved.

Partial walls of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility remained standing before most demolition of the building was completed in mid-December 2017 and a spread of radioactive contamination was discovered. The facility is part of the Hanford nuclear reservation’s Plutonium Finishing Plant. Courtesy Department of Energy

They lifted the order several months ago, clearing the way for the final phase of demolition with the completion of lower risk work.

“We think they have taken a lot of steps to really control the work in an improved manner,” said Theresa Howell, Plutonium Finishing Plant project manager for the Department of Ecology.

Schedule for demolition

About 90 percent of the main plant, which covered about 200,000 square feet and had areas that stood 67 feet tall, has been demolished.

The remaining work includes demolishing the last 10 percent of the main facility and finishing up work at an annex to the plant, the Plutonium Reclamation Facility. Demolition there led to the December 2017 spread of contamination.

The part of the main building still standing includes a tunnel with piping for drain lines and the two processing lines.

During the Cold War the plant was used to process about two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Plutonium came into the plant in a liquid solution. Workers in the two processing lines turned it into solids that could be sent to a weapons production plant.

Work with the plutonium was done in glove boxes, with workers looking through leaded glass windows and reaching their hands through gloves attached to portals to do the work inside the boxes.

When demolition work was halted at the Plutonium Finishing Plant in late 2017, most of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility had been demolished.

It was added to the main plant to recover plutonium from scrap material that otherwise would have gone to waste during the height of the Cold War.

Only some stubs of its walls remain, plus contaminated debris that had not been packaged for removal before a halt to work was called in 2017.

The debris has been covered with a pile of soil to prevent the spread of contamination until it is removed.

DOE’s tentative schedule for the higher risk work at the plant puts the completion of demolition of the main processing building in early January. Work at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility is expected to be done in March.

The work will complete demolition of the plant down to its foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.