Hear about Russia’s ‘Hanford’ and radiation exposure there

The plutonium production site in Russia called “the other Hanford” will be discussed in Richland by a senior scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Bruce Napier will discuss the Mayak plutonium production site at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington State University Tri-Cities East Auditorium in Richland.

His public presentation is part of the lecture series sponsored by the Herbert M. Parker Foundation with WSU Tri-Cities.

He will compare the Mayak site to the Hanford nuclear reservation and describe the radiation exposure to more than 28,000 Russian workers and 60,000 people near the site along the Techa River in Russia and the results of associated health studies.

