Find a job, win prizes or get your ‘geek’ on Oct. 22 in Tri-Cities

Science educator Kevin Delaney, a guest star on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” will be demonstrating science at Connect Tri-Cities. Courtesy Mission Support Alliance

Connect Tri-Cities will offer a day of talks on job opportunities and “geek speak” science and technology presentations in Kennewick.

The Tuesday, Oct. 22, event at the Three Rivers Convention Center is free and open to the public, with the exception of an invitation-only luncheon for veterans with former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a Richland native.

Seventy organizations will be available to provide information on job and career opportunities and accept resumes. They will include organized labor, educators, Tri-City-area businesses and Hanford contractors.

Experts will be available to provide help with resumes and interviews.

The job fair will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Talks will be offered throughout the day on career development, including from experts on transitioning from the military to civilian careers, how to tap into “social capital” to advance careers and career opportunities at Hanford.

“Geek Speak” talks and demonstrations also will be offered throughout the day, including by professional gamer Lance Frisbee and Kevin Delaney, a science educator and guest star on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

More than 1,000 local high school students are bussed in to attend Connect Tri-Cities in Kennewick and learn about the opportunities at Hanford and the Tri-Cities. The public also is invited. Courtesy Mission Support Alliance

More than $5,000 in giveaways, including books, Chromebooks, wireless headphones and Hydro Flasks will be give away during the talks.

Connect Tri-Cities will conclude with a networking reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with scholarships awarded to high schools teams who participated in science, technology, engineering and math competitions the day before.

About 1,200 high school students are expected to be bused to the convention center for the Tuesday event.

It is sponsored by Hanford contractor Mission Support Alliance and its corporate partners, Leidos and Centerra Group, in cooperation with the Tri-City Development Council.