Climate change debate comes to the Tri-Cities. Events tied to Global Strike

Three days ahead of the United Nations Climate Summit on Sept. 20 in New York City, people around the world plan to show their support for the cause with strikes and other actions.

In the Tri-Cities Saturday through Sept. 23, educational and advocacy activities are planned in connection with the Global Climate Strike, which is demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels.

“Elected officials won’t support an effective climate policy unless the public expresses their desire for it,” said Steve Ghan, a retired Pacific Northwest National Laboratory climate scientist.

Among the local events:

▪ Saturday, the Electric Auto Association will have electric cars on display and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richland Public Library.

▪ Sept. 19, Dr. Sara Cate, of Yakima, will discuss the impacts of climate change, such as increased rates of asthma and other health issues, as well as possible solutions for the Northwest.

The event is sponsored by Benton-Franklin Health District and the Tri-Cities chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. It is at 5 p.m. at the health district office, 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

▪ Sept. 20, the Green Party of the Mid-Columbia will be at John Dam Plaza in Richland at noon to provide information about the Global Climate Strike.

From 2:30 to 5 p.m., a Student Climate Walk for Action is planned at the Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland.

Participants, including the WSU Tri-Cities Environmental Club, will meet at the student union building to write postcards and then walk along the Columbia River to the office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. All ages are welcome.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the Citizens Climate lobby will show the documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh” at WSU Tri-Cities east auditorium and hold a discussion. The documentary covers the decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement and how Americans are responding.

▪ Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., Tri-Cities Democrats and others will wave signs and share information at the southwest corner of John Dam Plaza.