Quick action by Energy Northwest workers saves a life, says Hanford fire chief

Heart Safe Richland Training The City of Richland Fire & Emergency Services Department is launching Heart Safe Richland, an initiative to teach Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Richland citizens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Richland Fire & Emergency Services Department is launching Heart Safe Richland, an initiative to teach Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Richland citizens.

Hanford paramedics rarely respond to a cardiac arrest call to find an alert patient.

But that’s what happened earlier this summer, said Hanford Fire Cheif Norb Kuhman, as he presented letters of recognition Monday to 12 employees of Energy Northwest in Richland.

Employees acted quickly in May to save a life, when a co-worker had a medical emergency.

After calling for help, they performed CPR, followed by a shock with an automatic electronic defibrillator.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hanford Fire paramedics arrived to take the responsive employee to the hospital.

“The work you all did was amazing,” said Brad Sawatzke, Energy Northwest chief executive, at the gathering of employees. “We have an employee alive and with his family because of you.”

The employees who were recognized were Tom Amedio, Matt Calverase, Mark Jerrow, Mark More, Jennifer Oltjenbruns, Ryan Rumley, Vincent Samuels, Joe Schroeder, James Sleiman, Justin Soma, Kyle Steiling and Aaron Thai.