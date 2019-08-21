Small Richland business wins $25 million Hanford contract

Looking for leaks inside Hanford’s oldest double shell tank High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped. (Video is mute) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK High pressure water is sprayed to move waste around on the bottom of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102. Bubbles may indicate some of the seven leaks found inside the inner shell. No waste is believed to have escaped. (Video is mute)

A small Richland business has won a subcontract worth up to $24.5 million to do electrical construction at the Hanford tank farms.

The subcontract for the next 12 months was awarded to American Electric by Washington River Protection Solutions, the Department of Energy contractor at the nuclear reservation’s tank farms.

American Electric had previously done electrical work under an expiring contract at the tank farms and submitted the winning bid for the follow-on contract.

Hanford has 179 underground tanks in the center of the site to store 56 million gallons of radioactive waste from the past production of plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seventeen of the tanks have been mostly emptied.

American Electric will do work to maintain and improve the existing electrical infrastructure and to prepare to feed tank waste to the massive vitrification plant under construction.

Tasks will include trenching, laying conduit, pulling wire, putting up structural steel, installing equipment and pouring concrete.