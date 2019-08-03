Model of the Nagasaki peace bell to ring in Richland on bombing anniversary

Atomic Cities Peace Memorial Richland resident Jim Stoffels, chairman of World Citizens for Peace, talks about the Atomic Cities Peace Memorial held each year on August 9, the anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing. Stoffels says the event honors the memory of those who d Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland resident Jim Stoffels, chairman of World Citizens for Peace, talks about the Atomic Cities Peace Memorial held each year on August 9, the anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing. Stoffels says the event honors the memory of those who d

The 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, will be observed with a peace memorial ceremony in Richland at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

World Citizens for Peace plans a one-hour program of song, speech and prayer to remember the past and give hope for the future. The public is invited.

The highlight will be the ringing of Richland’s model of the Bell of Peace, which was recovered from the ruins near ground zero in Nagasaki and rung there to console survivors.

The model was sent as a gift from the mayor of Nagasaki to the people of Richland in 1985.

The theme of the memorial is reconciliation, and the bell will be rung in memory of the Americans who died at Pearl Harbor, as well as the Japanese who died in Nagasaki.

Plutonium produced at the Hanford nuclear reservation was used in the Nagasaki bomb.