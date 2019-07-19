Cold Creek wildfire burning on Rattlesnake Mountain

Benton County deputies assist with Cold Creek wildfire Benton County Sheriff Office released this short video of a small airplane dropping water on the Cold Creek wildfire in the area of SR 240 and SR 24. Photo courtesy Franklin Fire District 3. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Benton County Sheriff Office released this short video of a small airplane dropping water on the Cold Creek wildfire in the area of SR 240 and SR 24. Photo courtesy Franklin Fire District 3.

A large wildfire continued to burn on Rattlesnake Mountain just northwest of Richland Friday morning.

The Cold Creek Fire was being fought with airplanes, helicopters, bulldozers and fire engines.

But the flames kept jumping the fire lines, Benton County Fire District 2 reported.

The Mid-Columbia was under a red flag fire alert because of high winds Thursday afternoon and evening.

Preparations have been made to burned dry vegetation on top of the mountain to eliminate fuel for the fire and help contain it, if needed.

Highway 240 from Route 10 near Richland to the Vernita Bridge closed Thursday afternoon and evening because of the nearby fire, but had reopened by Friday morning.

Highway 24 also was closed from Highway 240 to the Silver Dollar Cafe Thursday but reopened Thursday evening.

The fire started Thursday afternoon as two small fires near Highway 24 burned together, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A Washington Department of Transportation map shows where a fire closed state highways on Thursday. Washington Department of Transportation

The fire burned through wildland west of Highway 240 on a portion of the Hanford Reach National Monument closed to the public, the Arid Lands Ecology Reserve, or ALE, which includes Rattlesnake Mountain.

The ALE Reserve is west of Highway 240 and includes the original security zone around the production portion of the Hanford nuclear reservation, which is on the east side of Highway 240.

The fire jumped the highway to the main portion of the Hanford Site at one point, but was quickly put out there, according to Hanford officials.

The fire was being fought by firefighters from Tri-Cities and Walla Walla area crews, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Land Management.

Hanford firefighters initially responded to the fire. The Department of Energy owns the ALE Reserve and it is managed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The last major fire on Rattlesnake Mountain was the Range 12 Fire in summer 2016, which burned 35,000 acres. Fires also burned there in 2000 and 2007.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.