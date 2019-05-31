Federal leader of Hanford nuclear cleanup is out. She resigned today

Assistant Secretary for the Office of Environmental Management talks to the Herald about Hanford Assistant Secretary for the Office of Environmental Management, Anne White, talks to the Herald about Hanford cleanup and budgets. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Assistant Secretary for the Office of Environmental Management, Anne White, talks to the Herald about Hanford cleanup and budgets.

The Department of Energy head of environmental cleanup for Hanford and other sites across the nation submitted her resignation Friday morning.

Rumors had swirled for a week that Anne White, the assistant secretary for environmental management, would be leaving, but DOE had declined to talk about it.

A memo sent by Energy Secretary Rick Perry was issued Friday morning to DOE employees saying she had submitted her resignation Friday to be effective June 14.

White has served in the position for about 14 months.

She had taken a close interest in the Hanford nuclear reservation, including choosing the site to launch a new “end states” contracting plan.

She is using the new contracting model for the tank farm and central site contracts. She has pushed to have the new 10-year contracts awarded in late July or August.

Anne White, Department of Energy assistant secretary for environmental management, receives an update at the Hanford tank farms on work to deliver low activity waste to the vitrification plant for treatment. Courtesy Department of Energy

She also had pushed for a change to how DOE defines high level radioactive waste.

The proposal has been controversial with some saying it would provide opportunities for DOE to speed up cleanup at Hanford as costs are skyrocketing while others were saying it would give DOE free rein to cut corners on cleanup.

William “Ike” White will take over Anne White’s duties, serving as senior adviser to DOE Under Secretary Paul Dabbar.

Ike White currently is the National Nuclear Security Administration’s associate principal deputy administrator.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.