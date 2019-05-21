“Ask a Spaceman!” scientist coming to Richland to explain why stars will no longer shine

NASA celebrates the Apollo Moon mission’s ‘giant leap for mankind’ NASA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon missions, as it prepares to take the next giant leap, with sustainable lunar missions that pave the way for eventual journey's to Mars and beyond. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NASA celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon missions, as it prepares to take the next giant leap, with sustainable lunar missions that pave the way for eventual journey's to Mars and beyond.

The host of the popular podcast and YouTube series “Ask a Spaceman!” will give a free talk at the LIGO Hanford observatory near Richland on Saturday.

Physicist Paul Sutter will discuss how the universe changes every day and how humans are wrestling with the implications, including the fact that someday no more stars will shine.

His book, “Your Place in the Universe,” was published in November. He speaks at 6 p.m. May 25 at LIGO.

To reach LIGO, search for “LIGO Hanford Observatory” on Google Maps. Or drive northwest from Richland on Highway 240 and turn right on Hanford Route 10 and drive about five miles.