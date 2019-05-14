What weighs 160 tons and needs a Lampson crane to lift?

Lampson Crane of Kennewick unloaded two 160-ton tanks from a barge and loaded them onto trailers in Richland to be hauled to the vitrification plant in central Hanford. Courtesy Bechtel National

A barge and a massive Lampson International crane were needed for one of the latest Hanford deliveries.

Two tanks weighing 160 tons and standing 40 feet tall were barged up the Columbia River to the Port of Benton in Richland.

There they were offloaded by a Lampson crane and hauled on trailers out to the vitrification plant under construction in the center of the nuclear reservation.

“Now the construction crew will take over and work to install them this summer,” said Scott Monson, a Bechtel National area manager. The tanks were made in Newberg, Ore., near Portland.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The tanks will be used to store liquid waste at the Effluent Management Facility at the vitrification plant.

The facility will handle effluent, or liquid secondary waste, generated by melters glassifying low activity waste at the vit plant. The facility evaporates excess water from the secondary waste, and the concentrated liquid will be stored in the tanks.

Once the liquid is verified to meet regulatory requirements, it will be returned for treatment at the vitrification plant.

The waste is left from the past production of plutonium at the Hanford Site for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.