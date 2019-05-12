Hanford
Hear how the LIGO observatory near Richland detected gravitational waves
Listen to black holes collide
How the Hanford LIGO observatory near Richland confirmed the existence of gravitational waves from violent events billions of years ago will be discussed by a LIGO scientist Thursday.
Jenne Driggers will discuss how the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory detected the waves, which bend the fabric of space and time.
Her public talk will be at 7 p.m. May 16 in the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.
The event is organized by the Eastern Washington Section of the American Nuclear Society and the science department of Kennewick High.
