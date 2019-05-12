Hear how the LIGO observatory near Richland detected gravitational waves

Listen to black holes collide The signal detected by Hanford LIGO of two black holes colliding has been converted to audio in two frequencies. The "whump" at the end is the final end spiral and merger 1.3 billion years ago of two black holes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The signal detected by Hanford LIGO of two black holes colliding has been converted to audio in two frequencies. The "whump" at the end is the final end spiral and merger 1.3 billion years ago of two black holes.

How the Hanford LIGO observatory near Richland confirmed the existence of gravitational waves from violent events billions of years ago will be discussed by a LIGO scientist Thursday.

Jenne Driggers will discuss how the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory detected the waves, which bend the fabric of space and time.

Her public talk will be at 7 p.m. May 16 in the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St.

The event is organized by the Eastern Washington Section of the American Nuclear Society and the science department of Kennewick High.