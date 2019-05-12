Feds and regulators to open talks on Hanford’s next budget at Richland meeting

The Hanford Story This 2011 multimedia presentation provides an overview of the Hanford Site—its history, cleanup activities, and a glimpse into the possibilities of future uses of the 586-square-mile government site in southeast Washington State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This 2011 multimedia presentation provides an overview of the Hanford Site—its history, cleanup activities, and a glimpse into the possibilities of future uses of the 586-square-mile government site in southeast Washington State.

The annual public meeting on Hanford nuclear reservation budget priorities will be Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

The Department of Energy will provide an overview of Hanford’s current projects, and the site’s regulators — the Washington state Department of Ecology and the Environmental Protection Agency — will provide their perspectives as DOE prepares its budget request for fiscal 2021.

The effect of budget decisions, cleanup priorities and any changes to cleanup objectives and decisions will be discussed.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Richland Public Library. A live webinar also is planned. Information on participating via webinar is posted at hanford.gov under May 15 on the event calendar.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Comments may be submitted in writing at the meeting. They also may be emailed to BudgetPriorities@rl.gov or mailed to U.S. Department of Energy; Hanford Budget Priorities; P.O. Box 650, H1-20; Richland, WA 99352.

The public comment period runs from May 15 to June 15.