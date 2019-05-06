Public meeting on Hanford radioactive waste storage will be in Tri-Cities

Virtual tour of Hanford Vit Plant Take a virtual tour of the world's largest radioactive waste treatment plant. The Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, also known as the Vit Plant, will use vitrification to immobilize most of Hanford's dangerous tank waste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a virtual tour of the world's largest radioactive waste treatment plant. The Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, also known as the Vit Plant, will use vitrification to immobilize most of Hanford's dangerous tank waste.

The Department of Energy plans a public meeting Wednesday in the Tri-Cities on its plans to build waste storage and transportation staging areas at the Hanford vitrification plant.

DOE is required by a federal judge to start turning low-activity radioactive waste into a stable glass form at the plant by 2023. It will then be disposed of at a lined landfill at the nuclear reservation.

A concrete pad will be built to temporarily store secondary waste produced as radioactive waste is treated at the plant’s Low Activity Waste Facility.

In addition, a gravel transportation staging area will be built to stage transporters for the containers of waste glassified at the vitrification plant. It will be used by transporters that have been loaded before they leave for the Integrated Disposal Facility in the center of the Hanford Site.

The transporter system will include engineered pallets for waste containers and a flatbed trailer to haul several of the casks.

The storage areas require an update to DOE’s Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit, which the Washington state Department of Ecology must approve before construction of the two areas may begin.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. May 8 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive.

Public comments on the permit change may be submitted until May 30 to Washington Department of Ecology, 3100 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland, WA 99354.

For information on submitting comments electronically or attending the meeting via webinar, go to www.hanford.gov and click on May 8 on the Hanford event calendar.