Popular free expo is back at Pasco TRAC. See police dogs, drones, a bike rodeo and more

The vehicle-accident drama will be back for the 2019 Health and Safety Expo April 16-17 at TRAC in Pasco. Courtesy Department of Energy

Hanford’s popular free Health and Safety Expo is set for Tuesday and Wednesday at the TRAC in Pasco.

Science demonstrations by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry and an interactive lung and heart exhibit are planned.

Demonstrations of drones and the Hanford Patrol K9’s also are scheduled.

Lectures are planned on topics such as cyber education and the proper use of car seats.

Popular activities such as the children’s bicycle rodeo and the vehicle-accident drama are back. The accident drama in the TRAC arena includes fire trucks and police cars.

The expo includes a mix of information for children and Hanford workers. It will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. A schedule is posted at bit.ly/2019HealthExpo.

The event is supported by the Department of Energy, Hanford contractors and Hanford unions.