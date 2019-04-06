Hanford

Leading scientist on effects of radiation will speak at WSU Tri-Cities

By Tri-City Herald staff

Richland, WA

The director of science for the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements will speak in Richland on April 10.

Congress chartered the council to support radiation protection by providing independent scientific analysis, information and recommendations that represent the consensus of leading scientists.

The public presentation by John Boice, an international authority on radiation effects, is part of the Herbert M. Parker Lecture Series at Washington State University Tri-Cities. It is at 5 p.m. in the WSU Tri-Cities East Auditorium.

