Learn how $5 million could ease Hanford traffic in Richland

The Washington state Department of Transportation will discuss possible solutions to the congestion on Highway 240 in Richland at a March 14 open house.
About $5 million is available from the 2015 Connecting Washington Transportation Funding Package for improvements, with design work to start this summer.
Growth in Richland has increased congestion on several intersections on the highway.
As many as 3,000 cars can crowd the bypass highway during the peak evening commuting hour as Hanford workers leave the nuclear reservation to the north.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The Department of Transportation began planning in fall 2018 for improvements to Highway 240, including the section known as the bypass highway along the west side of Richland north from Interstate 182 and the section from Stevens Drive to the turnoff at Highway 225 in the Horn Rapids area.
State transportation officials conducted a survey asking Tri-City drivers to identify issues and suggest solutions and then did a follow-up survey asking how solutions should be ranked.
At the open house 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, state officials will talk about the survey results and the top ranked solutions.
There is no formal presentation so people can stop by at any time.
Comments