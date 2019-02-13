Here’s how much a Hanford contractor was paid to keep workers healthy

The occupational medical services contractor at Hanford has been awarded 90 percent of the incentive pay available for fiscal 2018.
The Department of Energy released a scorecard Wednesday showing that HPM Corp. of Kennewick earned $315,350 out of the maximum $350,000 available.
It’s another sign that DOE is relatively pleased with its performance.
At the end of December it awarded HPM Corp. a new contract in an open competition for up to seven years of occupational medicine services at Hanford. It is valued at up to $152 million.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
HPM Corp.’s current six-year contract has been extended to cover a transition period to the new contract of up to 90 days.
HPM Corp. provides a variety of services, including first aid, physicals and checking workers who may have been exposed to chemical vapors from Hanford waste.
HPM Corp. earned a little more in fiscal 2018 than the $311,950 it was awarded for its work the year before. In fiscal 2017 it earned almost 92 percent of the fee available, but only $340,000 was available that year.
DOE praised HPM Corp. in the scorecard released Wednesday for continuing “to provide superior worker health and well-being support” to Hanford workers.
It has been doing a good job of coordinating worker schedules for health-related appointments to minimize lost work time, DOE said.
HMP Corp. also continued to improve its collaboration with Hanford cleanup contractors to support health, safety and injury prevention.
DOE did see possible areas of improvement for the contractor.
It wants HPM Corp. to continue to work toward superior quality documents, full implementation of actions identified to correct issues and a contractor business system.
Comments