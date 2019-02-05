Benton sheriff’s car collides head-on at Hanford. 2 people hospitalized

A Benton County sheriff’s car crashed head-on with a car Monday on the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, said Rae Moss, spokeswoman for Mission Support Alliance at Hanford.
A Hanford worker was driving on Route 4 in the 200 East Area, which is in the secure area of the Hanford site closed to the public.
The sheriff’s department patrols Hanford roads.
Sheriff’s officials could not be reached Tuesday on the condition of their employee. It’s not clear if it was a deputy.
Weather did not appear to be a factor in the crash, said Mission Support Alliance.
The Washington State Patrol is investigating the collision.
