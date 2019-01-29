Hanford blamed for most of $110 billion bump in federal cleanup costs

A $110 billion increase in the estimated Department of Energy cleanup costs across the nation is being blamed largely on the Hanford nuclear reservation.
A new DOE estimate increases the cost of remaining environmental cleanup at Hanford by $82 billion, bringing it to $242 billion, according to unaudited information in DOE’s fiscal year 2018 financial report.
The issue is Hanford’s underground tanks holding 56 million gallons of radioactive waste.
New estimates refine the costs of retrieving waste from the tanks, closing or otherwise disposing of the tanks, completing construction of the $17 billion vitrification plant and then decades of plant operation to turn much of the tank waste into a stable glass form for disposal.
The start of operations for the plant has been repeatedly delayed since Bechtel National began construction on it in 2002. Then the plant was expected to be ready to operate in 2011.
Most recently technical issues in parts of the $17 billion plant that will handle high level radioactive waste at the plant have led to a change in its operating plan.
Now DOE plans to start treating only low-activity radioactive waste initially, with a start date of 2023 mandated by the federal court under a revised consent decree.
The plant is not required to be fully operational until 2036.
The estimate for the waste treatment project costs are expected to continue to change, according to the financial report.
The Department of Energy audited financial report for the fiscal year 2018 says DOE’s remaining costs for cleanup have increased from $384 billion estimated in fiscal 2017 to $494 billion in fiscal 2018.
While the predominant change in the estimate is related to Hanford tank waste, other changes resulted from a variety of issues including adjustments for inflation: improved estimates for other work: changes in technical approaches to cleanup, legal and regulatory changes; and new estimates of the amount of work remaining.
