Learn how Hanford is being kept secure

A public meeting to discuss security at the Hanford nuclear reservation is set for Wednesday in Richland.
The Department of Energy’s sitewide permit from the state is being updated to spell out the security measures in place for the site.
The proposed permit language covers signs in English and Spanish, security barricades, fences and round-the-clock security surveillance by video and Hanford Patrol.
You can learn more at www.hanford.gov under the public comment period for the Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit section on the rotating banner near the top of the page.
Comments may be submitted until Feb. 11 through the Hanford website or mailed to Washington Department of Ecology, 3100 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland, WA 99354.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Richland Public Library.
