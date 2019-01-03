Here’s how the federal shutdown is affecting Tri-City hunters and Hanford

The effects of the partial federal shutdown have reached some Tri-City area hunters and oversight of Hanford.
At the McNary Wildlife Refuge south of Pasco near Burbank, fee hunting areas are closed for the duration of the shutdown. Only essential Fish and Wildlife Service employees are working.
The closure also includes the McNary refuge office on Maple Street in Burbank, which includes the area’s hunter check station — a popular place to buy National Park Passes, including the lifetime pass for seniors.
Areas of the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuge Complex, which include the Hanford Reach National Monument, that are not typically staffed remain open to the public.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
However, use of the refuges is at the visitors’ own risk, according to a statement from the complex.
At Hanford most work continues as usual, because the Department of Energy funding bill for fiscal 2019 was approved by Congress and signed by President Trump in September.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency, a Hanford nuclear reservation regulator, has closed its Richland office for the duration of the shutdown, according to a message on the local office phone line.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, a DOE national lab, has had only minimal impacts since the federal shutdown began Dec. 22.
Although other federal agencies also pay for research at the federal lab in Richland, most funding is not impacted at this time, said PNNl spokesman Greg Koller.
PNNL, which employs about 4,400, is looking at possible impacts daily, he said.
Parts of the government shutdown after spending bills for some agencies were not passed and an temporary spending bill expired as Trump and Democrats in Congress disagreed over money to help build a wall at the U.S. and Mexico border.
Comments