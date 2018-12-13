It’s going to be a merry Christmas thanks to Hanford vit plant elves

Hanford vitrification plant workers are helping Santa provide a merry Christmas for hundreds of children.
They donated enough toys to fill up a semi truck on Thursday and topped that with $9,500 in cash.
Their employers, Bechtel and AECOM, chipped in to bring the cash donation to about $21,000.
The toys and about $18,000 of the cash will be used by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.
The rest of the money went to the pipefitters union Local 598 Bikes for Tikes campaign. The pipefitters purchased and assembled 1,725 bicycles and are providing 350 of them, with helmets, to Toys for Tots.
The nuclear reservation’s vitrification plant employees have donated to Toys for Tots for more than a decade.
“Every year, they are instrumental to helping us reach our goals and provide area children in need with gifts this holiday season,” said Glen Carter, assistant local Toys for Tots coordinator.
Griggs/Ace Hardware also helped, providing bikes and transportation.
