2 Hanford workers sprayed with possibly contaminated water

Two Hanford workers were given emergency showers Wednesday evening as a precaution after they were sprayed with water in one of the nuclear reservation’s radioactively contaminated facilities.
Checks for radioactive contamination found none on them.
The two employees were in the Effluent Treatment Facility processing room to empty and clean out a sump water tank to transfer waste between two tanks.
Shortly after 7 p.m. the hose connection apparently failed, leaking water that was potentially contaminated with radioactive and chemical waste onto the floor and spraying the workers. The water was found to be contaminated with cleaning solutions and chemicals.
The workers were offered medical checks, but declined them, and were back at work Thursday.
The Effluent Treatment Facility in the center of the site treats high volumes of waste water contaminated with low levels of radioactive and hazardous chemical contaminants.
The facility removes or destroys contaminants with filters, reverse osmosis, pH adjustment and ultraviolet lights to clean 28 million gallons of water a year.
Cleaned water is injected into the ground. The remaining sludge is solidified, dried and sent to a lined landfill in central Hanford for low level radioactive and hazardous chemical waste.
The waste water to be treated is pumped or transported from several Hanford projects to outdoor water basins near the Effluent Treatment Facility for initial storage. The waste water includes water evaporated from waste stored in Hanford’s underground waste storage tanks to free up space.
Hanford tank farm contractor Washington River Protection Solutions has operated the Effluent Treatment Facility since 2015.
Before the facility opened in the mid ‘90s, the sort of contaminated water it now treats was dumped into the ground without treatment.
Comments