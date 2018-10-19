Hanford Cold War workers to be honored at 2 events

Hanford nuclear reservation workers who helped win the Cold War will be honored at events in Pasco and Richland to mark the National Day of Remembrance
The Pasco event for former Hanford workers and their families will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Local 598 union hall at 1328 N. 28th Ave. A free lunch and dessert will be served.
The speaker will be Randy Walli, business manager at 598. A ceremony is planned to give former workers a limited-edition pin featuring Hanford’s B Reactor.
The event is organized by Nuclear Care Partners, which offers home care to ill Hanford workers.
The Richland ceremony will start with a coffee hour at 9 a.m. Oct. 30, followed by a 10 a.m. recognition and remembrance program at the Red Lion Hanford House, 802 George Washington Way.
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.; Richland Mayor Bob Thompson and a representative of the Department of Energy have been invited to speak.
A candle-lighting ceremony will honor workers who have died.
The Richland event is planned by Cold War Patriots, an advocacy organization of Professional Case Management, which provides home services to ill Hanford workers.
