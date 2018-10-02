How much radiation is too much? Expert to visit WSU, talk about risk

An epidemiology expert visiting the Tri-Cities will discuss the health effects of radiation exposure, as they now are understood by scientists and medical professionals.
Roy E. Shore, who was chief of the epidemiology division at New York University School of Medicine, is in the Tri-Cities this week for an international meeting of the American Nuclear Society and the Health Physics Society.
It is evaluating whether standards for exposure to small amounts of radiation — low-dose exposure — should be reconsidered.
Shore also has served as the chief of research for the Radiation Effects Research Foundation in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
His interests include the effect of radiation on cancer and other diseases and how environmental, genetic and age factors come into play.
He will speak at 5 p.m. Thursday in the East Auditorium of Washington State University Tri-Cities. His talk is sponsored by the Herbert M. Parker Foundation.
