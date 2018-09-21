Trump signs spending bill to increase Hanford budget

President Trump signed spending bills Friday that include a budget increase for the Hanford nuclear reservation.
Earlier this month, a congressional conference committee reconciled differing spending bills covering the Department of Energy for the next fiscal year that were approved earlier this year by the U.S. House and Senate.
The revised spending plan was passed by both chambers before going to Trump for approval.
The Hanford budget signed into law rejected a $327 million cut proposed by the Trump administration to Hanford Site spending.
The final bill puts the Hanford budget at $2.4 billion when the next fiscal year starts Oct. 1. It is $15 million higher than the current spending level.
Comments