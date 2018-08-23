Program for sick and injured Hanford workers is troubled, audit finds

The Department of Energy does not have effective procedures and controls over the worker’s compensation program at Hanford, according to the results of a DOE Office of Inspector General audit.
Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., requested the inspector general investigate the program at the nuclear reservation.
The IG audit report released Thursday said it found a wide range of problems.
They include incomplete documentation packages sent to the state Department of Labor and Industries, which decides worker claims for compensation.
The audit report found issues with communication and trust related to worker’s compensation claims for injuries and illnesses sustained on the job at the Hanford site.
“The challenges associated with communication are exacerbated by a fragmented Hanford Site workers’ compensation process that workers find confusing,” the report said.
“The process involves many players, including the worker, the operating contractors, the union, health advocates, the occupational medical services, the Department (of Energy), Penser, physicians and medical professionals, attorneys and L&I,” it said.
The audit also found a major billing and payment discrepancy with the state related to pension benefits cost, and it found concerns with the letter of credit and payment processes.
DOE is self-insured for workers’ compensation claims filed through state L&I. It contracts with a third party, currently Penser North America, to process claims.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments