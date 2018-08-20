Camera lowered into Hanford hole finds no problem

A camera lowered into a hole discovered Thursday near a Hanford waste storage tank found it was only three feet deep.
“It’s believed the cause of the hole is poor soil compaction and water drainage around a rock in the ground,” said contractor Washington River Protection Solutions.
One or more workers called a halt to work on Friday in the SX Tank Farm out of concern that the sinkhole, which was being investigated, might indicate a problem with a tank just six feet away in the tank farm. Workers can issue a “stop work” order if they have safety concerns.
The contractor had been prepared to do a video inspection of the interior of the tank, but canceled the work since there was no remaining concern about the nearby tank.
Work resumed in the SX Tank Farm on Monday, with the exception of a 20-foot-area around the 2-foot-diameter hole.
