This Richland veteran and union man is on reality TV

A Richland veteran and union member's adventures hunting waterfowl in Saskatchewan, Canada, will be on TV starting Tuesday.
Jason Lee, a union recruiting specialist with the pipefitter's Local 598, will be on the Union Sportsmen's Alliance's "Brotherhood Outdoors" TV series the week of July 1 on the Sportsman Channel.
"Jason drops duck after duck and three species of geese," according to the episode promotion. "He brings home birds and new bonds with Texas hunters he meets on the trip."
Lee was picked for the episode based on his work ethic and his service to his country and community, according to the Union Sportsmen's Alliance.
He helps with Local 598's Bikes for Tikes program, which assembles more than 1,000 bikes each year for Toys for Tots.
Lee also is involved in Local 598's Gold Star sponsorship, which allows family members of fallen service men and women to attend Water Follies for free.
The episode with Lee's hunt is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday; 8:30 a.m. July 4; 10:30 p.m. July 6 and 8 a.m. July 8.
In the Tri-Cities, Sportsman Channel is available on DirectTV, DISH and Sling TV, or on the MyOutdoorTV app.
