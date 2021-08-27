Sharp dressed mascot leads tours of new Lions den

A sharp dressed Lions mascot joins hundreds of students and family members on the community tour of the recently completed $109.5 transformation of Kennewick High School following Friday morning’s ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Kennewick.

The update project replaced 1950’s era buildings with a new two-story 292,000-square-foot building that can accommodate 2,000 students.

The new facility, funded by local bond dollars and the state School Construction Assistance Program, is ready for the start of the new school year which starts Sept. 1.