Thumbs up for the CBC Class of 2021

Graduate Brock Rosen gives a thumbs up for a photo being taken by his father, Cory Rosen, as he accepts his diploma from Columbia Basin College President Rebekah Woods during the first of a two-day drive-thru graduation ceremony in the parking lot of the Pasco campus.

The college decided on a longer, two-day celebration to allow all graduates the chance to leave their vehicles and receive recognition on stage, and take photos safely with their families.

A total of 1,524 graduates are part of the college’s Class of 2021.

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
