This Tri-Cities library tossed out 18,000 books and more. Here’s what is going on

A WSU Tri-Cities library facelift meant more than 18,000 items including books and journals were discarded.

The change is one of several that worried a few faculty members.

“Here is your downsized library,” one person posted on social media. “There are two short shelves by the circ desk at the top of the stairs for journals and juvenile books.”

But Washington State University officials in Richland say those tossed books, journals and other items had long lost their usefulness and had already been in taken off the shelves.

“Many of these items were taken out of circulation years ago and were put into storage, instead of properly disposed of,” said Maegan Murray, the campus’ director of marketing and communication.

“Most of the journals that were disposed are available online. It also includes non-book items like VHS tapes that aren’t usable anymore. We kept items that are one-of-a-kind and rare, and transferred the tapes to CDs/DVDs to allow for continued use.”

While the renovations are causing concerns for some, WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes said the work on the renovation started years ago, and involved faculty, students and staff as they looked at making a learning center that was more convenient for the people using it.

“It’s a huge space. It really had been underutilized” Haynes said. “One of the things that (COVID) taught us was to meet students needs in an easy and convenient way. Students need a place where they could come and study and be able to meet with the people they need to meet with.”

Construction is underway at the WSU Tri-Cities library.

Moving offices

The remodel is taking the books and shelves from what was the two-story library in the Consolidated Information Center (CIC) building, and shuffling those upstairs. Academic advising, tutoring, the writing center and the TRIO Student Success Programs will all be moving into the first floor.

The change moves some of those offices from the the second floor and collects some of them from other places across the campus. They want to create a learning center where students can move between related offices easily, such as learning about career options and then going to the advisors to learn what classes they would need to take, Haynes said.

“We’re not making (the library) a whole lot smaller,” she said. “It makes the library much more inviting and much more pleasant.”

There will also be rooms for students to meet with teachers or other students.

This is first phase of changes. School officials are considering moving the student bookstore from its current spot in the East Building. They’re also considering adding a center for faculty development.

Construction is underway at the WSU Tri-Cities library.

The project has been years in the making.

Haynes said it became a priority within her first year, and she put together a library redesign committee that brought in experts in library design. They also collected input from faculty students and staff.

While some were concerned the changes were made to cut costs, Haynes maintains that the university isn’t making any cuts. No services will be lost, and no one will be laid off, she said.

“Change always brings up some anxiety,” Haynes said. “What we’re doing is making the space better and making better use of the space. ... We really see this as a win-win for faculty, staff and students.”

New name

One thing that isn’t immediately coming with the new library is the name.

It was originally named after Sen. Max E. Benitz, who helped bolster Washington’s wine industry, but the agreement to keep his name has ended. The dedication plaque and names of donors has been taken down as part of the construction.

“We’re probably going to change the name,” Haynes said. “We haven’t talked about how we might rename it.”

Construction should be finished by the time students return in the fall.