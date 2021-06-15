Ki-Be schools investigating parent complaints a teacher was lewd in class

The combined location for the Kiona-Benton City Elementary and Middle School at 913 Horne Drive in Benton City. Tri-City Herald file

An independent investigation has been launched into claims of lewd behavior by a Kiona-Benton City teacher.

People have been accusing a middle school teacher of making girls in his classroom uncomfortable. A few parents took their concerns to the streets, protesting outside the school twice last week.

One allegation is the unnamed teacher rested his crotch on a desk more than once, according to one of the protesters speaking at a Monday night school board meeting.

After several more people spoke at the meeting, the school board members directed Superintendent Pete Peterson to start an investigation into “any and all reports of alleged misconduct made by parents or staff to administrators over the past several years,” according to a news release from the district.

“The purpose of the investigation is to determine whether board policy was followed in those events, as well as to verify whether appropriate action was taken and communicated to the reporting parties,” district officials said.

The district did not say if the teacher will be on paid leave pending the investigation. The district’s last day of school for the summer break was Thursday.

The middle school in the town 15 miles west of Richland has about 340 students.

Dan Beebe from the Walla Walla-based Dan Beebe Group will be in charge of investigating the allegations. The Clay/Stevens Law Firm of Spokane will help.

The district is asking people to send comments or questions by mail to the Kiona-Benton City School Board, in care of Pete Peterson, superintendent, 1105 Dale Ave., Benton City, WA 99320.