Some Richland parents raise concerns about the teaching of social justice and race issues

Hundreds gathered along George Washington Way in Richland on June 5, 2020, to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protest against police brutality and racial injustice. Some Richland parents are raising questions about the teaching of social justice and race issues. jking@tricityherald.com

A Richland School District decision to change the approach for a high school social justice course has some parents crying foul.

Dozens of students signed up for the class which was expected to start this fall at Richland, Hanford and River’s Edge high schools, as well as Three Rivers HomeLink.

But when the class was absorbed into a general sociology class, about a dozen parents reached out to Elizabeth Vann-Clark, a former teacher and candidate for Richland School Board.

She said they were upset about the lack of communication about the decision.

Others have told the Herald they were concerned that it was a reaction to others raising questions about the teaching of race issues and the controversial “critical race theory.”

The optional, elective social justice class was new to the course catalog for Richland schools this year, though the sociology class was previously offered at Hanford High.

The online listing of class choices said the social justice course would look at the “many democratic and social inequities that exist in America today.”

The class would examine inequities involving race and ethnicity, gender, religious status and LGBTQ+ status.

“We will look at various marginalized groups and the roadblocks that have been put in front of these groups throughout our history as a nation,” the catalog description read.

“It will also be a class that looks at contributions made to our country by these various groups. Finally, the course is built around the idea of finding solutions to these inequities through civic engagement in an effort to make America a more inclusive country for all.”

But Vann-Clark said parents complained students learned without much of an explanation that the course was changed.

Initially they believed it was canceled, but soon found out the topics would be included in an introductory sociology class on the basic principles of the social science, including looking at culture, groups, collective behavior and social problems, said the course catalog.

Ty Beaver, the district’s communications director, said the change was merely made because the material in the social justice course was already covered in the sociology class and used the same textbook.

It’s unclear why the issue wasn’t caught earlier.

“We also are working on making this a broader program, with one of our teachers working toward certification through Central Washington University to teach an advanced level course for college credit,” Beaver said. “In the end, we’re trying to provide a deeper learning experience on this subject for our students who want it, and we look forward to what it can become.”

Communication issues

But some were still skeptical.

Vann-Clark called it a symptom of communication problems that have plagued the school district for years.

“The parents found out through the grapevine,” she said. “My concern is that we don’t have a lot of transparency. It is really important that parents have a say.”

While the topics in the social justice class may be covered in the sociology course, Vann-Clark said it’s not the same course.

Vann-Clark said that textbook provides a good overview of sociology, but, like many introductory classes, it covers a broad range of topics without much depth.

Race relations and gender issues will be covered, but not to the same extent as a more focused class.

“The class is already in the course catalog,” she said. “I think we need a more general sociology class, as well. ... I don’t think that content should be absorbed by the sociology class.”

Critical race theory

Some parents are worried the decision was tied to comments by other parents at recent school board meetings over concerns about the teaching of “critical race theory.”

A national political debate has been brewing over the issue that examines the legal system as it relates to social, cultural and legal issues and to race and racism, according to the American Philosophical Association.

The theory started in the 1970s as an effort to examine the law in how it serves the interests of people in power at the expense of others.

Some Richland parents who raised the issue to the school board are worried that critical race theory is going to be taught in Richland schools.

One was concerned a new law in Washington on “equity training” is the same as teaching critical race theory.

Senate Bill 5044 on providing equity training was signed by the governor last week and does not mention critical race theory.

Supporters say the law only requires teachers, administrators and school directors get training to help support students of color and doesn’t mandate any particular curriculum.

Critics, including the conservative think-tank the Washington Policy Center, have said they believe a equity training is based in critical race theory and is “dehumanizing and discriminatory.”

Opponents claim it trains people to be divided along racial lines rather than judging each other on their intrinsic worth, according to a letter from the policy center, Center for Latino Leadership, Ethnic Chambers of Commerce Coalition and Washington Asians For Equality.

Others argue schools should teach more about the realities of racism in the United States.

“I support honest instruction on racism and oppression conducted by our forebears, and the United States government,” Ginger Wireman, a Richland native and mother of two former Richland High students, told the Herald in an email.

“We must acknowledge the ongoing impacts today. I support as many opportunities to include that information as possible. Be it through specific classes or improved instruction in existing classes,” she wrote.