$500,000 donation is 1st step for new energy institute at WSU Tri-Cities

Washington State University Tri-Cities is on its way to having an energy institute to analyze the best ways for clean energy production to grow in the area and to educate workers for the industry.

“We need to develop an infrastructure of new kinds of energy jobs in the Tri-Cities,” said Bob Ferguson, a long-time leader in economic development in the Tri-Cities and a national nuclear authority.

He has donated $500,000 for the project.

It will pay for WSU Tri-Cities’ first endowed faculty position in energy and environment, the first step in creating the institute.

The donation will be used as leverage for a plan to raise $2 million in additional funding to create an energy research hub on the Richland campus.

“The professorship and institute will focus on partnerships for research in the energy industry, fostering community discussions and relationships for policy development at the state and national levels,” said Sandra Haynes, WSU Tri-Cities chancellor.

It will also develop a curriculum to educate a Tri-Cities workforce for the energy sector, she said.

Ferguson says that he’d like to see a graduate degree offered for students studying the complex economic, political, technical and social issues of global climate change.

The WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland. File Tri-City Herald

The Tri-Cities already is an energy hub with 40% of Washington state’s power produced within a 100-mile radius of the Tri-Cities. It includes nuclear, wind, solar and hydro production.

And power production is set to grow.

What could be the nation’s first commercial advanced nuclear power reactor would be built and operated near Richland.

X-energy, of Rockville, Md., is working with Energy Northwest of Richland and Grant County PUD to develop, build and operate an 80-megawatt nuclear power reactor on leased land at the Hanford nuclear reservation.

South of the Tri-Cities, Scout Clean Energy has applied for a Washington state permit to develop a wind farm stretching 24 miles along the Horse Heaven Hills with additional solar production and battery storage.

Bob Ferguson and Sandra Haynes, Washington State University Tri-Cities chancellor, discuss Ferguson’s $500,000 donation for an endowed faculty position in energy and environment. Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities

The institute would analyze available and proposed energy resources to help the region plan and develop those that are needed and would be best for carbon-free energy, Ferguson said.

Had such an institute been in place in the 1980s, plans would not have been made by the Washington Public Power Supply System to build five nuclear reactors at once, said Ferguson, who served for a time as WPPSS chief executive.

Just one of the reactors, the Columbia Generating Station near Richland, was completed.

He believes that if the institute were in place today it would show that the proposed Horse Heaven Wind Farm would provide power that is surplus to the area.

Ferguson’s career in nuclear energy began as a reactor physicist and operations supervisor at the Hanford site’s B Reactor.

He was deputy assistant secretary of nuclear programs for the Department of Energy, before taking the position with WPPSS, now Energy Northwest.

WSU Tri-Cities vision

He has founded and developed Tri-Cities area companies focused on nuclear waste management, environmental consulting and nuclear safety training.

He and two other Tri-Cities business leaders successfully sued the federal government in 2010, forcing it to resume the licensing review of Yucca Mountain, Nev., for disposal of the nation’s high level radioactive weapons waste and used commercial nuclear fuel.

Bob Ferguson of Richland has donated $500,000 as an initial step to develop an energy institute at Washington State University Tri-Cities. Courtesy WSU Tri-Cities

He was the first president of the Tri-City Development Council, with a dream then of developing an infrastructure for energy jobs to the Tri-Cities.

Key to that was bringing a WSU campus to the Tri-Cities, he said.

The campus, which had been offering graduate-level classes for Hanford site workers, became WSU campus in 1989, first serving upper-level undergraduate and graduate programs and now offering full four-year bachelor’s and graduate programs.

Ferguson said his donation to start developing an energy institute is the culmination of the vision he and other Tri-Cities leaders had when WSU Tri-Cities began.

“This is a way to support research that WSU is doing now, as well as investing in what it could be doing in the future,” he said.