Ki-Be schools try 3rd time to pass levy — or face more budget cuts

The Kiona-Benton School District is asking voters to approve an operations replacement levy during a special election on April 27. Tri-City Herald file

Kiona-Benton City School District is again asking voters to approve a levy to pay for sports, technology, school safety and other programs not covered by state money.

A similar levy was rejected twice by voters last year.

This time, Ki-Be school officials are asking for less in hopes of getting it passed by the more than 50% needed.

The district said on its website that after the levy failed in 2020 it had to make cuts to keep the budget balanced.

Curriculum purchases were eliminated and administrative, counseling and certificated staff positions were cut.

“If the levy is not approved, the district will need to look at charging substantial direct participation fees or eliminating these programs altogether,” said the district.

The two-year levy on the April 27 special election ballot replaces the operations levy that expired in 2020.

The district is asking for about $1.5 million in 2022 and 2023. The tax rate would be $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

That would be $450 annually or $37 a month based on a $300,000 home.

It’s less than the rate that expired last year — $1.72 per $1,000.

And it is far less than the district’s original request rejected by voters early last year.

Last January, the district initially asked for $2.50 per $1,000 — the maximum allowed by Washington state. Just 44% of voters supported it.

In August, the request was lowered to $1.72 per $1,000 of assessed value but only 46% of voters supported it.

Ballots will be mail April 7 by the Benton County Auditor’s Office and must be postmarked or returned on or before April 27.