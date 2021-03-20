Richland schools to discuss students sitting closer together in classrooms

The Richland School District is starting to plan for bringing more students back into classrooms if a new federal recommendation becomes a state rule.

The school board is scheduled to talk Tuesday about what will happen if the state eases the requirement that students sit 6 feet apart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization announced Friday an update to social distancing recommendations to 3 feet of physical distance between students — but with restrictions.

The CDC continues to recommend students wear masks and schools follow other COVID safety measures such as having good sanitation and ventilation. They are also recommending that teachers keep their distance from students.

State officials are still considering the change, but have not laid out any plans for when current restrictions could change.

The 6-foot requirement means most schools can only have half of their students in a class at a time.

When that changes, Richland officials said it will take preparations to bring more students back. That includes having new furniture, adjusting schedules and negotiating with unions.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom and in person, 6972 Keene Road, West Richland.