Kennewick schools opening late Tuesday. Other snow closures and delays

The Kennewick School District will start two hours late on Tuesday, Jan. 16, because of the snowy and icy road conditions around the Tri-Cities.

And Richland school buses will be on snow routes.

Pasco School District announced a two-hour delay for high school students and Tri-Tech classes. Elementary and middle schools students in Pasco already were scheduled to study independently at home on Tuesday.

Many other outlying areas plan to open two to three hours late or have closed for in-person classes altogether.

Some of the delays include:

Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed but operating remotely. Tuesday food distribution is postponed until Thursday.

College Place Sch. Dist. - Remote learning.

Columbia Sch. Dist. Online only.

Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Dixie Sch. Dist. - Remote only.

Kahlotus School Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Kennewick Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: All morning AM classes canceled.

North Franklin Sch. Dist. - Remote only.

Pasco School Dist:

All in-person high school classes – 2-Hour Delay

At-Home virtual learning classes for high school students - Maintain regular schedule

AM Tri-Tech Classes - 2-Hour Delay

AM preschool classes at the Early Learning Center - Canceled

All elementary and middle school students will have asynchronous learning activities. All in-person services at elementary and middle schools will not be held on Tuesday.

Paterson Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late.

Prescott Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late.

Prosser Sch. Dist. - Remote only

Richland Sch. Dist. - AM/PM buses on snow routes

Starbuck Sch. Dist. - Closed.

Touchet Sch. Dist. - AM classes canceled.

Waitsburg School District - 2 Hours Late.

Walla Walla Sch. Dist. - Distance Learning.

Private Schools

Bethlehem Lutheran School - 2 Hours Late.

Calvary Christian School - 2 Hours Late.

Christ the King Parish/School - Closed but operating remotely.

Kingspoint Christian School - Closed but operating remotely.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities - Closed.

St. Joseph’s School Kennewick - 2 Hours Late.