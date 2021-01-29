In-person Pasco classes canceled Monday. Teachers need to get ready for longer days

Pasco’s elementary students will be learning at home on Monday while teachers focus on getting ready for longer school days.

School board members decided this week on extending the elementary school day starting Monday, but teachers requested a day to prepare for the switch as part of their contract, said Shane Edinger, the district’s director of public affairs.

That will mean the district’s about 3,000 elementary students who normally would be in classrooms will be doing their own studying at home like they’ve done on other days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday is expected to be under the new schedule, which will run for the whole school day.

Pasco schools are also continuing to ask parents to fill out a survey about whether they would like their children to go back to school or to stay online.