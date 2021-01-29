Education

In-person Pasco classes canceled Monday. Teachers need to get ready for longer days

Pasco, WA

Pasco’s elementary students will be learning at home on Monday while teachers focus on getting ready for longer school days.

School board members decided this week on extending the elementary school day starting Monday, but teachers requested a day to prepare for the switch as part of their contract, said Shane Edinger, the district’s director of public affairs.

That will mean the district’s about 3,000 elementary students who normally would be in classrooms will be doing their own studying at home like they’ve done on other days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday is expected to be under the new schedule, which will run for the whole school day.

Pasco schools are also continuing to ask parents to fill out a survey about whether they would like their children to go back to school or to stay online.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service