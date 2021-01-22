Racial segregation and exclusion in Tri-Cities history. WSU offers free virtual seminar

Learn more about the Mid-Columbia’s history of exclusion and segregation at a free online seminar Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Washington State University Tri-Cities is offering an virtual discussion with local historians Robert Franklin and Robert Bauman, along with Laura Arata, an Oklahoma State University professor, at 4 p.m.

The panel will talk about the experiences of non-white groups such as Chinese immigrants, Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II and Black migrant workers from the South.

The event coincides with the release of a book edited by Bauman and Franklin about the history of those groups.

“Racial segregation and exclusion are realities that some may find hard to admit occurred even in our Tri-Cities regional community,” Bauman said. “This book provides a glimpse into some of those realities by exploring first-hand accounts from those who lived through them.

Register for the seminar at bit.ly/WSUHistory. The book can be ordered through the WSU Press.