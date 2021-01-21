Tri-Cities reading foundation gives away 24,000 books

The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, together with Numerica Credit Union, hand out 24,000 books as a part of an effort to increase at home reading.

The foundation distributed a collection of 12 books each to the first 2,000 families who preregistered online and committed to reading 20 minutes a day with their kids through the Resolution Read initiative.

Earlier, volunteers delivered 600 bags of books to Tri-Cities homes. The rest were distributed Wednesday at the Numerica Pavilion at the Southridge Sports Complex. More resources and information on other events can be found on the foundation’s website, read20minutes.com.